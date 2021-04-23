carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $15.22 million and $538,882.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.66 or 0.00660899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.28 or 0.07767005 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

