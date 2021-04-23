FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of FCFS traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. 260,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,525. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in FirstCash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,096,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,412,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in FirstCash by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

