Analysts Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) PT at $19.83

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $25.07. 586,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,231. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.