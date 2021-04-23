Aavegotchi Price Reaches $1.03 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $41.56 million and $28.73 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00658255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.27 or 0.07703432 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.