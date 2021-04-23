Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.18. 581,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

