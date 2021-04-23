Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.24

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

