DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $37.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 18.1% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 126,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in DISH Network by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 106,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,844. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

