Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.76.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,723. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $111.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

