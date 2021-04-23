Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. 185,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,295. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

