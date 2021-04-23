Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.38 on Friday, hitting $59.19. 4,093,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $241.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

