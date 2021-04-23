Aries Wealth Management Acquires 213 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.