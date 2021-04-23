Bounty0x Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $82,811.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $821,145.49 and approximately $82,811.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 54.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00658438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.89 or 0.07695215 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

