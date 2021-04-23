Oraichain Token (ORAI) 1-Day Volume Hits $961,626.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $27.73 million and approximately $961,626.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $27.75 or 0.00055666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00658438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.89 or 0.07695215 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 999,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

