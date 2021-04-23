HashCoin (HSC) Hits Market Cap of $912,442.78

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. HashCoin has a total market cap of $912,442.78 and $193,845.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 63.3% lower against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00658062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.11 or 0.07713385 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

