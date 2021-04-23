$30.19 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to post $30.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.66 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $30.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $123.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $124.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.00 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

ALTA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 35,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,807. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $816.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $886,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.