Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.17. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,533,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 10,343,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,105,580. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

