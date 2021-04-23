Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

