DragonVein (DVC) Reaches Market Cap of $10.74 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $1,506.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $819.61 or 0.01626688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.71 or 0.00483691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001344 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

