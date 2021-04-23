Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

PRDSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Prada alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. Prada has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.