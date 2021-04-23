Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$126.55.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting C$126.52. 1,443,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,636. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$124.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$113.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$77.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.7100009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

