Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Celyad Oncology stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.69. Celyad Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.

