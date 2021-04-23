Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 62,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $28.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.