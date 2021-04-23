Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.02. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

