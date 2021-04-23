Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,499. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

