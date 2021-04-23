CFO4Life Group LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.9% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

