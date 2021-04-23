Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Shares of RS traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.49. 294,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,398. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $159.02. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

