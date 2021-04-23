LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNXSF remained flat at $$73.56 on Friday. 94 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.