Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Veeco Instruments also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ VECO traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 212,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

