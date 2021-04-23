Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $69.17

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,495. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.