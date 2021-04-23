First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 564,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,979. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

