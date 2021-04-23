Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.
Shares of MPB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
