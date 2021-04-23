Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Shares of MPB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

