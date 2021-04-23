Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 215.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.72. 661,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,085. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.