ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ASLN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 665,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,562. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

