Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SARTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SARTF remained flat at $$444.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.56. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $550.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 159.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

