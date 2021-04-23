CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $13.46. 776,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

