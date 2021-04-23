Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce sales of $146.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.25 million. Amarin posted sales of $154.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $663.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.70 million to $716.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $714.20 million, with estimates ranging from $551.42 million to $993.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.77.

AMRN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 3,161,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 171,779 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $62,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

