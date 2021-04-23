LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $10,156.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00075394 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002971 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.