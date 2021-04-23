KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 141,693 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 3.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. 214,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,546,719. The company has a market capitalization of $234.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

