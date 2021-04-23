AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. 1,512,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

Get AT&T alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.