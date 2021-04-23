Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 265,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,939. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

