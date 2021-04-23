$335.64 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report sales of $335.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.68 million to $353.80 million. Azul reported sales of $632.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Azul by 3.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 525,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,682. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.