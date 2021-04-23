Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 665,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,953. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

