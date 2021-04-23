MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on MKKGY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

OTCMKTS MKKGY remained flat at $$34.82 on Friday. 12,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.