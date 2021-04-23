MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on MKKGY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS MKKGY remained flat at $$34.82 on Friday. 12,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

