Members Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.