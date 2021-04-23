Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $1.44 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after buying an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.88. 28,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,336. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

