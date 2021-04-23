Paxos Standard (PAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80.21 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $909.15 million and $80.21 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

