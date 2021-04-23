Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Sells $50,100.00 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 712,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,829. The company has a market capitalization of $352.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.97. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

