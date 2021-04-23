Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives €92.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €93.75 ($110.29).

HLAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HLAG stock traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €147.40 ($173.41). 33,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €94.95. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.96. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.