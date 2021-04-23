Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,844,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,722,717. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

