$154.23 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $154.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $151.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $666.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.92 million to $668.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $722.28 million, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $730.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. 200,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,046. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

